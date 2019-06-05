Nigeria imports 47% of cooking gas from US, India, others – NBS

About half of the cooking gas consumed in the country in the first three months of this year was imported from India and five other countries.According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics 47 percent (146.14 million litres) of the cooking gas or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply in Nigeria in the first quarter of this year was imported, while 53 percent (164.71 million litres) was produced locally.

The United States accounted for 46 percent (67.10 million litres) of Nigeria’s LPG imports in the period, while India, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, Argentina, and Equatorial Guinea supplied the remaining one percent.

The report from Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Wednesday said that Nigeria imported 61.39 million litres of LPG in January, while 33.22 million litres were produced locally.

The report noted that Nigeria imported 26.60 million litres and 58.15 million litres in February and March respectively, while 55.72 million litres and 75.77 million litres were produced locally in February and March respectively.

It bought 12.95 million litres of LPG from India in January; 12.95 million litres from Algeria in January; 14.64 million litres from Argentina in February; 21.74 million litres and 4.69 million litres from Equatorial Guinea in January and February respectively; and 17.59 million litres from Trinidad and Tobago in March.

The US exported 19.29 million litres, 7.26 million litres and 40.55 million litres of LPG to Nigeria in January, February and March respectively.

According to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria has about 202 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves plus about 600 trillion cubic feet unproven gas reserves.

“Out of 8.5bscfd of natural gas production in Nigeria, only 18 per cent of natural gas produced is being utilised by the domestic market. A large percentage of the gas produced is used for the export market. Re-injection is 32 percent and flared gas stands at seven percent,” the Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Mr. Saidu Mohammed, said at an industry event last month.