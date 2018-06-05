Nigeria invests $9bn on power, roads in two years

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration spent $9bn on power, roads and railways in the country in the last two years.Speaking at the 61st meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Commission for Africa in Abuja on Monday, Buhari said that it was part of the ongoing plans to diversify the economy through the development of tourism, agriculture and solid minerals.

He stated the Federal Government was investing heavily in infrastructure and that the government was giving N5,000 monthly to some 297,973 poor homes in the country as part of his administration’s social investment programmes.

President Buhari, whose speech was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that Nigeria was expected to benefit from tourism through increase in foreign exchange earnings, revenue generation, employment creation and cultural integration.

“We are making steady efforts to diversify the economy through agriculture, solid minerals development and tourism. We are also investing heavily in infrastructure to promote tourism. This administration has injected about $9bn to strengthen its investment in power, roads and railway in the past two years.

“The government is also investing in the social investment programme to promote human capital development, which has benefitted over nine million people. These programmes include our home-grown school feeding programme that is providing one meal a day to 7.4 million pupils in 22 states of the federation,” the Punch newspaper quoted Buhari as saying.

He added that the government was also providing public safety and security to all Nigerians, investors and tourists and that the government is also investing a lot of resources in building the inventory of equipment and capacity of security agencies to keep the country safe.

He explained that Nigeria is a country with a population of over 180 million people and over 250 ethnic groups and that each with a unique story, and these stories are finding expression in our movies, music and many other creative ideas.

While reiterating the importance of tourism and its potential to national economies, Buhari called on tourists and investors to consider Nigeria as their second home.

He noted that the Nigerian Government was willing to offer several waivers, including minimum tariff on imported tourism equipment, amusement park equipment and materials for hotel construction, and work permit for foreign workers with specialised skills within the industry.

In his speech, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the meeting would provide an opportunity to establish “stronger linkages and functional collaboration among member-states in order to realise the potential with which the continent is endowed”.

The theme of the weeklong conference, which is being attended by delegates from over 53 countries, is, ‘Tourism Statistics – A Catalyst for Development’.