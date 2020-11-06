Nigeria is addressing rogue elements of Nigeria police – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian authorities are making strong and transparent efforts to address the rogue elements of the Nigeria Police Force.Addressing a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House in Abuja, Buhari warned that his administration would not allow anybody or group to threaten the peace in the country or sabotage their efforts.

“The Nigeria Police Force will also undergo much-needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce,” Channels Television report said a statement by presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying.

He stressed the imperative of support of traditional rulers in his administration’s determination to address the demands of the country’s youths, following the #EndSARS protests.

Buhari assured the traditional rulers that the government has heard the loud cries of the young Nigerians and was already attending to their concerns.

“To succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message.

“Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful,” he said.

He described the role of the traditional rulers as guardians of the nation’s traditional values and culture as most critical and urged them not to compromise their neutrality, saying that was what significantly conferred on them, their moral authority and legitimacy.

According to the statement, Buhari disclosed that his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, will lead senior government officials to various parts of the country and directly engage with the monarchs as part of this process and will report back to him on their various perspectives.

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youth with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service,” he said.

Admitting the enormity of the nation’s challenges and growing youth population, President Buhari hinted at the steps being taken by his administration.

“There is no hiding place regarding how we should address insecurity concerns, youth unemployment, job creation, boosting industrialisation, and preparing for a transition into a digital economy,” Buhari said.