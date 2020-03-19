Nigeria: Italian, index COVID-19 case now free

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced that the Italian, who is the index COVID-19 case in Nigeria, is now free of the virus.The Commissioner said on Thursday in Lagos that the Italian had to undergo a test before he could be finally declared negative.

Abayomi also announced that four new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Lagos.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace says it is downsizing flight operations in response to the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, said in an interview in Lagos on Thursday that specifically, the airline would be suspending flight operations on the Lagos/Sharjah/Dubai route as well as the Lagos/Dakar and Lagos/Monrovia routes.

Olajide said that it would be cutting flights to Accra, Banjul and Freetown.

She said that the airline took the decisive decision after an emergency meeting with its management to review operations in the face of the disease, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared as a global pandemic.

The management, she said, also announced several measures aimed at addressing the adverse effects occasioned by the disease.

Olajide said the airline also took the decision to cut down its flights, following a tremendous decline in passenger traffic and the needs to cut costs.

“Air Peace, as a result of the adverse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on passenger traffic, has today taken the hard decision to downsize our flight operations in order to cut the mounting costs occasioned by the pandemic,” she said.

She noted that as a result of the development, the airline will be suspending its operations to Dakar-Senegal and Monrovia-Liberia and cutting down its Freetown-Sierra Leone operations and Banjul-Gambia operations to one flight a week.