Nigeria: Judicial Council holds emergency meeting

In the heat of the controversy over the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, the National Judicial Council (NJC) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the issue.Onnoghen was reported to have called off the meeting which was to hold last week.

The meeting will be held in Abuja to deliberate on the allegation and suspension of Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onnoghen nor the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday.

The President of the association, Mr. Paul Usoro, announced the meeting on Friday.