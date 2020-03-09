Nigeria: Kano State govt deposes Emir of Kano

The maverick Emir of Kano and ex-governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been deposed.The Kano State Executive Council approved his immediate removal on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Usman Alhaji, announced the unanimous decision of the council at a news conference and said the removal of the monarch followed alleged disrespect to lawful instructions by the state governor.

According to him, the persistent refusal of the Emir to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification amounting to insubordination is part of what has informed his removal.

He said that it was on record that Sanusi had been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate law 2019.

He said if such attitude was left unchecked, it would destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

Meanwhile, the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has been exiled by the Kano State Government to Nassarawa State in northern Nigeria.

The Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, has been announced as the new Emir of Kano to replace the deposed Emir Sanusi.

Sanusi, who was the 14th Emir of Kano under the Fulani dynasty, was appointed as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014 after he was sacked as governor of the CBN by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was born on July 31, 1961 in Kano to a ruling class Fulani family of the Sullubawa clan.

On June 1, 2009, Sanusi was nominated as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; and his appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on 3 June 2009.

Sanusi was selected to succeed his granduncle, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014.