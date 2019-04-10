Nigeria: Kidnapped Fire Service director, 6 others regain freedom 0

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Rasaki Musibau, and six others kidnapped at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu in Lagos State have regained their freedom on Tuesday night.The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Bala Elkana, who confirmed their release on Wednesday, said in a statement to journalists that the victims were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Saturday night at about 8. 00p.m at Ketu-Ereyun, along Itokin -Epe road.

He said that the victims regained freedom at about 11.45p.m on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a watertight security measures are in place across the state to forestall future occurrence.

He said that the victims had since reunited with their families and that the Command’s Tactical teams were still in the creeks and forests, combating the hoodlums.

“The command deeply appreciates the support of the Lagos State Government and the good people of the state for their useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims,” he said.