Nigeria Labour Congress re-elects President Wabba

Published on 07.02.2019 at 11h21

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Wabba, has been returned for

a second tenure.In his acceptance speech at the of the NLC election conducted on Wednesday in Abuja, he promised to double his

efforts in protecting the interest and rights of the Nigerian workers.

Wabba, who was returned as the President of NLC unopposed after a unanimous decision

by delegates at the conference, said that labour leaders would double their efforts to ensure

that the rights and interests of workers were protected.

“The board will respect the will of members and consolidate on what we are doing.

“We will continue to conform to the tradition of the union and speak the truth to those in

power. The daily challenges of workers at work place will be confronted.

“We have been able to work assiduously in the past four years and we will move forward to

build workers poser. I assure our members of our commitment and dedication to the

resolutions of the conference,” he said.

The NLC president called on the political class to imitate the rancour-free election of the NLC.

He also said that it was important to address the global imbalance where more people live below poverty line in spite of the growing global wealth.

All the newly elected officers would be in charge of the workers’ union from 2019 to 2023.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Wabba on his re-election.

Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity,

Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, also congratulated other members of the

National Executive Committee for their election and re-election.