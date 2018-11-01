Nigeria: Labour congress rejects minimum wage proposal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the N22,500 (about $72) proposed by the state governors as the New National Minimum Wage for workers.The President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said: “We wish to reiterate our position adopted at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Oct. 23 that any figure below N30, 000 (about $79) will not be accepted by us.”

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had issued a communique after its meeting claiming that state governors can only pay N22, 500, as the new national minimum wage.

“We call on our members to continue to mobilise in preparation for the commencement of an indefinite strike on Nov. 6, if by then necessary steps are not taken to adopt the recommendation of the Tripartite Committee,” Wabba said.

The NLC president also said that the NGF was not a negotiating body, but merely a party in the negotiation for the convenience of state governors.

He also noted that the Tripartite Committee from inception sent letters to each state government to send their memorandum as their contributions to the new national minimum wage negotiating process.

The President, however, said that 21 states sent in their memorandum quoting figures.

“Second, the demand of the organised labour is not N30, 000. Our initial demand is N66, 500. N30, 000 is the compromise figure arrived at the end of negotiations by the tripartite partners, which are the governors, employers and organised labour.

“The new minimum wage was a product of intense negotiation that lasted for almost one year,” he said.

He also noted that the governors had six representatives on the tripartite committee; one state governor represented each of the geo-political zones.

According to him, the representatives of the state governors were part and parcel of the negotiating committee from the beginning to the end.

He explained that labour demands that the constitutional, legal and morally right step to be taken at this point is for the Chairman of National Minimum Wage Tripartite Negotiating Committee to submit the report of the already concluded negotiations to Mr. President.

He also advised all the governors to return to their respective states and gather their workers and tell them the reason they cannot pay N30,000.