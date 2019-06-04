Nigeria: Labour hopeful of implementation of national minimum wage

The organised labour has dismissed insinuations that the Federal Government was not sincere enough to implement the new minimum wage of $99 (N30,000).The President-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Bobboi Kaigama, said on Monday in Akure during the fifth Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Ondo State chapter of the union, that the new minimum wage as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was not a scam.

Kaigama, who was represented by the Secretary-General of TUC, Mr. Musa Lawal, noted that a presidential technical committee to work out new salary templates had been set up and expected to submit its report next week.

Kaigama explained that labour unions and their leaders were not sleeping and assured that the organised labour was following developments at the committee to ensure workers were not shortchanged with the new minimum wage table.

“No no no, we are not sleeping, the battle for the minimum wage is very straight and we are not sleeping on it, what we are currently doing is to create a template.

“And that is why we are trying to appeal to those who are receiving more than N30,000, is not something you do by magic, it’s technical and that is why we (government and labour) set-up (Presidential) technical committee to look into the matter.

“We don’t believe government can scam the workers because I believe in the welfarism of everybody and I don’t have doubt in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration either to scam or not,” he said.