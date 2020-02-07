Nigeria launches 5th Plan on ease of doing business

Nigeria’s Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has inaugurated its fifth accelerator aimed at rapid implementation of reforms for further improvement of the ease of doing business.Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Secretariat, said in Abuja on Friday that the National Action Plan (NAP 5.0) is the fifth of its kind since the establishment of the PEBEC in 2016 and will run till April 4.

“The fifth National Action Plan provides us with another window to deepen and implement business climate reforms for SMEs.

“ As is our custom, the upcoming reforms are being communicated to the public along with the agencies responsible and the expected impact so we can all jointly collaborate and actualise the progress of these reforms.”

Oduwole listed the areas of reforms to be delivered by NAP 5.0 as automation of the land registration process in both Lagos and Kano states in order to reduce the time for the application process by half.

“Reduce the number of inspections in construction permit through implementation of joint inspections by related agencies in Lagos.

“Improve the overall time by 48 hours in customs clearance at the ports by implementing full pre-arrival cargo clearance process,” she said.

The NAP 5.0 was launched by Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Oduwole, at the FCT Lituation sub-national Ease of Doing Business.