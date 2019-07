Nigeria launches campaign to stop rejection of Nigerian produce overseas

Following the rejection of Nigerian agricultural products and produce in the international markets, the Nigerian Government has launched an initiative to stop it.The programme tagged “Zero Reject” initiative involves the training and sensitisation rally for farmers and traders against indiscriminate use of agrochemicals in production, post harvest handling and storage of agricultural commodities.

The Permanent Secretary in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Dr. Muhammad Bello, said that the initiative was due to the rejection of Nigeria’s agricultural products and produce in the international markets.

He said that the practice had rendered “our food unsafe and causing a variety of health hazards and economic loses to our people and country”.

He noted that this negates the Nigerian Government’s plan to prioritise agriculture as one of the key sectors in diversifying the economy.

“Our agricultural produce has suffered in the last few years from rejection in the international markets due to poor adherence to standards and maintenance of required quality.

“This is why government launched the ‘Zero Reject’ initiative to help drive adherence and maintenance of good quality standards for our agricultural products/produce,” he said.

Represented by Mr. Iwara Bassey, the Cross River State Coordinator of the ministry in Calabar, Bello noted that standards had been compromised considerably in the use of agrochemicals, especially in the preservation of produce against damage by pests and spoilage.

He said that government was doing everything to reverse the trend and that the training was put together to broaden the knowledge and create further awareness among farmers across Nigeria.

The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Women Wing, Mrs. Ruth Agbo, said the association was collaborating with the ministry in sensitising the farmers and traders across the six geo-political zones on the inititative.

She added that more than 500 farmers representing the six states of South-South zone were being trained and sensitised, and they will in turn go back to their respective states to train other farmers down to the local government areas.

Agbo said it had become imperative to train farmers and traders against the use of agrochemicals because of its prevailing health implications.

In his speech, the Assistant Director, Agric Extension Services of the ministry, Mr. Ifidom Ohiomoba, said the programme was initiated in 2017 with the aim of achieving zero rejection of Nigeria’s agricultural products in both domestic and international markets.