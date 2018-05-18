Nigeria launches online portal for investors

The Nigerian Government has launched the `iGuide Nigeria’, which is an up-to-date online portal with necessary information and relevant data for willing investors in the West African country.Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah said at the launch in Abuja on Thursday that the portal would greatly improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Edet Akpan, the minister said: “The ranking of Ease of Doing Business for now is not good enough for Nigeria; we are working hard to ensure that in the next ranking the country will be among the top 10.”

In her remarks at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Yewande Sadiku, said the portal would help investors get access to the basic information needed to make better informed decisions on Nigeria as a preferred investment destination.

“iGuide is an easy to use online platform providing investors with up-to-date and pertinent information on the processes, procedures and basic costs of doing business in Nigeria.

“It provides information on starting business, labour, production factors, land, taxes, investor rights, growth sectors and opportunities,” she said.

Local media reports quoted Sadiku as saying that the portal was put together with the support of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

“It is a marketing tool, as information on Nigeria’s investment processes and procedures are on one platform for easy access,” she added.

According to the latest World Bank rating, Nigeria ranks 145 out of 190 countries listed in the Ease of Doing Business index for 2018.