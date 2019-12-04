Nigeria launches revised security strategy

International › APA

Published on 04.12.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday lunched the revised national security strategy for 2019.The  strategy,  designed to refocus the nation’s security architecture was launched  after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting in Abuja.

 

Buhari said at the launch that roadmap  was a product of elaborate discussions between all security organs and  ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

 

He explained that the content of 60-page document would be implemented effectively.

 

According to the National Security  Adviser, Babagana Monguno, document was compiled after rigorous  collaboration on human security and provisions to tackle present  and anticipated threats.

 

The national security strategy was first launched in 2014 and is meant to be reviewed every five years.

 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary  to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff  to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Deputy Senate President,  Ovie Omo-Agege were at the ceremony

