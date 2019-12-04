Nigeria launches revised security strategy

Published on 04.12.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday lunched the revised national security strategy for 2019.The strategy, designed to refocus the nation’s security architecture was launched after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting in Abuja.

Buhari said at the launch that roadmap was a product of elaborate discussions between all security organs and ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He explained that the content of 60-page document would be implemented effectively.

According to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, document was compiled after rigorous collaboration on human security and provisions to tackle present and anticipated threats.

The national security strategy was first launched in 2014 and is meant to be reviewed every five years.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege were at the ceremony