Nigeria leads AU’s peace mission to South Sudan

Nigeria is leading the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) Field mission to South Sudan to find solution to the political and economic challenges facing the country.The mission is a key agenda of the PSC for the month of April 2018 under the Chairmanship of Nigeria.

Mr. Bankole Adeoye, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the African Union, said the five-day mission to South Sudan would commence on Sunday.

“The South Sudanese conflict has entered its 5th year with dire humanitarian and Security challenges.

“The field mission is taking place in the context of expressing the solidarity and total support of the African Union towards finding lasting peace in South Sudan,” he said.

The PSC led by Nigeria will also endeavor to find solutions to the political and unfolding economic challenges, while engaging the Government and opposition parties along with the civil society.

The envoy explained that special attention would be given to adequate response and solutions to the humanitarian situation in South Sudan where estimated millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees in neighboring countries are in urgent need of life-saving assistance.

“In particular, the PSC is expected to call on all parties to adhere to the provisions of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on 21 December, 2017 in Addis Ababa and witnessed by Nigeria and other Member States on the AU high level ad hoc Committee on South Sudan.

“The field mission will further take stock of the outcome of the two phases of the IGAD led High Level Revitalization Forum under the auspices of the regional economic community (IGAD-Inter-Governmental Authority on Development) so far held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in December 2017 and February 2018,” he said.

According to him, the PSC is expected to uniformly voice support for the IGAD Peace process.

He explained that while in Juba and other parts of South Sudan, the PSC will assess the challenges facing the implementation of the agreement for the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) through direct engagement with South Sudanese parties and stakeholders.