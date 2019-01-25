Nigeria leads global discourse on qualitative education

Nigeria has pledged to continue to use the International Day of Education to advocate for more qualitative, inclusive and accessible education for all residents in Nigeria and beyond.The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, stated at the conference to mark the maiden edition of International Day of Education at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN General Assembly on Dec. 3, 2018, adopted by consensus, the Nigeria-led resolution to proclaim January 24 every year as the ‘International Day of Education’.

Bande said: “As a country that spearheaded the introduction and adoption of the General Assembly’s Resolution that landmarked today as International Day of Education, Nigeria will continue to use the occasion to advocate for more qualitative, inclusive and accessible education for all residents in Nigeria and beyond.

“We would also continue to leverage partnerships that would help to bridge the current gaps in educational opportunities for many people in the developing world, especially women and girls and people with disabilities.

“Nigeria has long been known to provide critical educational support to countries in Africa, Carribean and Pacific (ACP) through among other means, the Technical Aide Corp, which has been sending (and paying) teachers and other professionals to ACP countries for over three decades, thereby deepening South-South cooperation.”

The Nigerian envoy said over the last three decades, Nigeria had placed premium on the expansion and enhancement of educational opportunities in the country.

According to him, Nigeria has launched and is executing the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Programme, thereby guaranteeing a nine-year basic education programme aimed at eradicating illiteracy, ignorance and poverty, while accelerating national development and integration.

“The UBE focuses on ensuring uninterrupted access to free and compulsory six years primary, and three years junior secondary education for every child, regardless of nationality.

“It has also established the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to bridge the shortfalls in education funding by government and better cater for the infrastructural, instructional, academic staff training and research development in our tertiary institutions.

“In addition, Nigeria has continued to give needed priority for girl-child education, among several other initiatives,” Bande said.