Nigeria lists Series II FGN ₦15bn 7-Year Green Bond on NSE

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the listing of the Federal Government of Nigerian (FGN) N15 billion Green Bond on its daily official list, by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday in Lagos.The 7-year Green bond issued at coupon rate of 14.50% on June 13, 2019 is due to mature on June 13, 2026.

This Series II Green Bond issued to finance renewable energy, afforestation, and transportation projects, follows the debut Sovereign ₦10.69bn Green Bond that was issued in December 2017 and listed on the NSE in July 2018.

Speaking on the listing, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, said: “We are pleased to admit the Series II FGN Green Bond to our Green and Sustainable Bond Market. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Environment (MOE) and the DMO on deepening the Green Bond market, which dates back to 2016, reinforces the Exchange’s commitment to position Nigeria as a financial center for green and sustainable financing.

Mr. Chiemeka congratulated the Minister of Environment and the Management of the DMO on the successful issuance of a second Green Bond; a laudable feat in addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainable financing in Nigeria.

A statement by the NSE on Monday said that Nigeria’s participation in the Green bond market was in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change signed in September 2016.

It added that the recent partnership with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) further demonstrates NSE’s passion to provide enabling environment for issuers and investors in the Nigerian capital market.

“The Exchange will continue to work with key stakeholders in transitioning to a low-carbon and sustainable economy as well as develop innovative products and services in close collaboration with the market,” the statement added.

($1=N305)