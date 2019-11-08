Nigeria LNG facilitates $10b gas project

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) is facilitating the $10 billion Train Seven project by four investors in the gas sector.The Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, told the Senate Committee on Gas and Local Content in Abuja that the project, owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with 49 percent stake; Shell Gas, 25.6 percent; Total Gaz Electricite with 15 percent; and Eni International with 10.4 percent, has selected the SCD consortium for the Train seven project after a thorough bidding process and consortium would collectively build the Train seven LNG expansion plant.

He explained that the investment would raise the global profile of Nigeria as the fourth largest exporter of LNG in the world.

Attah commended the Senate Committee for the support rendered to the organization so far.

A statement on Friday in Abuja by the Senior Legislative Aid to the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Teslim Folarin, said that the Senate expressed its support for the project and urged Nigerians to participate in the project, which was designed to create 10,000 jobs and expand gas production capacity by 35 percent.

It added that the Senate was committed that Nigerians would actively participate in the Nigerian gas sector.

According to the statement, the committee is delighted at the expansion of the nation’s gas capacity from 22MTPA to 30MTPA through the train7 project.

It said that the project would be constructed by the SCD consortium, comprising of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo.

The statement quoted the Committee Chairman as saying that with the foreign direct investment on the project, the gas sector and the nation, stands to witness unprecedented benefit.