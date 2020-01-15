Nigeria marks 50 years of end of civil war, Remembrance Day

As Nigerians mark the 50th year since the civil war end, President Muhammadu Buhari and notable Nigerians on Wednesday laid wreaths for the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.January 15 of every year which marked the end of the civil war in 1970 has been set aside as armed forces Remembrance Day.

About two million people died in the civil war which erupted as a result of the secession declared by the Eastern region of the country in 1967.

It is in honour of members of the military, who fought and are still fighting in various theatres of conflicts within Nigeria and across the world.

The day also celebrates the living among the Armed Forces, who have suffered some form of deprivation, owing to their experience while on the battlefront.

It also marks the surrender of secessionist Biafran troops in the South East to the Federal troops, which signalled the end of the Nigerian civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970.

The officials of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigerian legion converged in different centres across the nation to celebrate the day with parades.

President Buhari, Services Chiefs, the leadership of the National Assembly, judiciary and members of the diplomatic corps paid their respects to the heroes at the Remembrance Arcade.

Retired General Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria’s former military president, used the occasion to call on Nigerians to embrace peace and unite for sustainable existence of the country.

He advised Nigerians, who are forming groups, to stop and embrace peaceful coexistence.

“Nigeria is better the way it is now, all parts of the country should come together and see themselves as one and equal. Just like today it is 50 years after the civil war.

“As everybody knows so many good things have happened in the country, which is indeed better for all of us. So I think it is better if we put all our differences aside and work for the development of our nation,” he said.

Nigeria, he said, learnt lessons from the civil war and should not make attempt to embark on another one.

In Ibadan, Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde, who also laid wreath, said the contributions of the fallen heroes required appreciation and urged Nigerians to care for those injured in the course of their service to the nation.

Mr. Michael Fajimi, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, solicited the assistance of the Federal Government and states for the dependants of the fallen heroes.

Fajimi said that such assistance would go a long way in providing succour for the dependants.

In Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state also urged Nigerians to regularly remember and touch the lives of the families left behind by fallen heroes rather than wait till every Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The governor said that it was important to celebrate the people, who had laboured for the unity of the country and to ensure that their efforts were not in vain.

“Most times, many of us hardly appreciate our heroes because we see them as soldiers, who have committed themselves to be in the military and many times, these men have become casualties in the line of duty.”

Retired Col. Olu Apata, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, commended Nigeria for paying the pension of ex-servicemen as and when due.

