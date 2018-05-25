Nigeria: Military urges troops to disregard Amnesty International report

Nigeria’s military authorities have urged troops in the frontline to disregard the damning Amnesty International (AI) report on rights violation.Maj. Gen. Nicholas Rogers, the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, engaging Boko Haram fighters in the northeast of the country, on Friday advised the soldiers not to be distracted by the report against the military.

Speaking at a two-day training on `Mainstreaming Human Rights and Civilian Protection into Counter Insurgency operations in the North East”, Rogers said that the Army Headquarters had already responded as well as the Federal government to the report.

He said at the training organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), that the allegation was not logical.

He noted that the report did not come up with statistics or data for analysis and faulted the amnesty international for not writing to the Nigerian Army to carry out its investigation.

Rogers recalled that the army had constituted a special military tribunal in 2015 in Maiduguri and did court Marshall many of its personnel for misconducts.

According to him, the army has internal mechanisms to deal with issues and

therefore described the allegations by the amnesty international as a ‘ recycling of old stories’.

Amnesty International had on Tuesday released a report that indicted the army for alleged gross violation of human rights of citizens in its operations in the North East of Nigeria.