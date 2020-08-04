Nigeria: Minister unveils reviewed broadcasting code

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has launched the reviewed sixth Broadcasting Code of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday, Mohammed, who unveiled the document on Tuesday, noted that the government has raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.

The minister explained that the amendments were necessitated by a presidential directive, in the wake of the 2019 general elections, for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as well as the conduct of the various broadcast stations before, during and after the elections.

He said that Mr. President approved many recommendations that will reposition the NBC to perform its regulatory role better and key among the recommendations was the need to amend the provisions in the Code and Act.

The amendments, he noted, are mostly in the areas of political broadcasting, local content, coverage of emergencies, advertising, and anti-competitive behaviour.

According to him, under the provisions on Exclusivity and Monopoly, the Antitrust provision will boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves.

“It will encourage Open Access to premium content. I must explain that this provision is not new to Nigeria Broadcasting. Exclusivity was disallowed at a certain time in the history of our broadcasting.

“I recall Multichoice sub-licensing EPL matches to other local operators in Nigeria. I recall HITV engaging several local operators on sub-licensing the EPL when they got the rights.

“Sub-licensing and Rights sharing creates opportunities for local operators to also gain traction and raise revenue for their services,” he said.

He noted that the law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts will definitely promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content, while the law on registration of Web Broadcasting grants the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm us as a nation.

Under the provisions on responsibility of broadcast stations to devote airtime to national emergencies, he noted, the provision obviously mandates terrestrial and Pay TV channels to make their services available to Nigerians at times of national emergencies – like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – for their education and enlightenment.

The minister explained that section 2h of the NBC Act specifically empowers the Commission to establish and disseminate a National Broadcasting Code and set standards with regard to the content and quality of materials for broadcast.

“From the above, it is clear that it is a regulatory function to establish the Code. It is democratic when the regulator engages stakeholders to get their views,” he added.