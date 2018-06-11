Nigeria, Morocco sign gas pipeline project, agric. cooperation agreements

Nigeria and Morocco have signed agreements on Gas Pipeline project and Agriculture Cooperation during the bilateral meeting between the two countries in Rabat on Monday.According to a report by the Nigeria Television Authority on Monday, the agreements included a regional gas pipeline that will see Nigeria providing gas to countries in West Africa sub-region that extend to Morocco and Europe.

It added that the signing of the agreements were witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the meeting between the two leaders that focused on strengthening economic relations in gas resource development, global investments and agricultural training & management.

The report explained that the feasibility study of the agreement on the pipeline, which was signed by the Group General Manager of the NNPC, Mr. Farouq Said Garba, and Mrs. Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbon and Mines, would be concluded by July 2018.

The construction of the pipeline will be phased and based on increasing needs of the countries crossed, and Europe, for the period of 25 years.

The Nigeria – Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), designed to be 5,660km long, will reduce gas flaring in Nigeria and encourage diversification of the energy resources in the country, while cutting down poverty through the creation of more job opportunities.

The NMGP will also encourage the utilisation of gas in the sub-region for domestic needs and discourage desertification.

The MD/CEO of NSIA Nigeria, Mr. Uche Orji and the CEO of the Office of the Management of Phosphate in Morocco, Mr. Mostafa Terrab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of a chemical plant in Nigeria for producing Ammonia and its derivatives.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and his Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, signed a cooperation agreement on vocational training & technical supervision, which will enhance skills on better management of agricultural outfits in Nigeria.

The report added that President Buhari, assured King Mohammed VI of Nigeria’s full commitment to the actualisation of all the agreements signed.