Nigeria move to 33rd position in latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria moved up 12 spots to the 33rd position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.African champions Algeria moved up 28 spots to take the 40th position, making the North African country, the biggest mover in the July edition by ranks and points (up 117).

The finalist, Senegal moved up 2 spaces to take the 20th position, which is their best-ever global ranking position.

With this new ranking, Nigeria now occupy the third position in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia, who are 20th and 29th in the world, respectively and Algeria occupying the fourth position in Africa,

AFCON surprise quarter-finalists, Madagascar placed 96th, up by 12 spaces, while Benin moved to 82nd, by 6 spaces due to their recent continental performances. South Africa ranked 70th while Egypt placed 49th and Morocco ranked 41st and Ghana 51st.

On the global scene, Belgium retained its top position, followed by Brazil, while France and England are third and fourth respectively.