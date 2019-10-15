Nigeria moves to expand broadband connectivity

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) is building partnership with Galaxy Backbone to improve Broadband connectivity and increase the fibre infrastructure, which would add up to be 72, 000 km of fibre connectivity across the country.The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who paid a courtesy visit to Galaxy Backbone in Abuja on Tuesday, said the plan was a large part of the target of the broadband plan that would help transform the digital economy.

“Nigeria has never witnessed a project of this transformational significance before in the digital infrastructure development,” Danbatta said.

He commended Galaxy Backbone in providing quality service, saying the organisation was competing with one of the best service providers in the sector.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure, said the Ministry of Communication has emphasized the need to collaborate with agencies to improve and boost the communications sector.

” It is this light, the Executive Vice Chairman and his team have come to see some of the work that we believe will create synergy and deepen Broadband connectivity in the country.

”Over the years, government had invested in the deployment of fibre infrastructure across the country,” he said.

Kazaure said that the Tier III National Data centre managed by galaxy backbone situated in Abuja could cater for both public and private clients.

”All the international certifications required to maintain the quality and standards of the National Data centre has been put in place.

“Galaxy Backbone is the second company in Africa and Middle East to have transited to the 2018 version of the Service Management System (SMS) accredited by the British Standard Institute (BSI),” he said.

