Nigeria moves to expand electricity network

In a move to boost electricity, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is collaborating with 36 state governments on Right of Way (RoW) to expand the transmission networks.Mr. Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, said in his 3rd Quarter 2019 briefing released on Friday that the Right of Way was the right to make a way over a piece of land usually to and from another piece of land for the transmission lines..

” TCN under the current management devised a strategy for collaborating with these states for the expansion of transmission networks of 25 meters on both sides for 330 Kilo Volt (KV) lines and 15 meters on both sides for 132KV lines,” he said.

Mohammed said that TCN was collaborating with governments of Edo, Katsina, Ogun, Lagos, Kano, Abia, Ondo, Kebbi, Yobe and Borno States.

“Under similar arrangement, TCN entered into agreement with Enugu State Government under which the 132KV substation by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company over four years was energised within two months.

“After the stringing of the 5km Transmission line off the New Haven -Oturkpo I32 KV line,” he said.

Mohammed said that the TCN was also collaborating with several other states on substation construction for improved electricity supply.

He, however, warned Nigerians building on the Rights of Way to desist from doing so, adding that they were exposing themselves to danger.

Mohammed said that the TCN was currently undergoing significant transformation and a pragmatic and innovative change aimed at resolving major challenges of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The TCN boss said that its expansion drive started with the use of in-house capacity to install transformers and equipment across the country.