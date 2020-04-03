Nigeria moves to mass produce equipment to fight coronavirus

In a strategic move to look inward in the fight against novel coronavirus, Nigeria has resolved to meet with indigenous manufacturers to discuss and facilitate the local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in Abuja on Friday that the Ministry of for Health and that of Industry Trade and Investments, would meet with the manufacturers soon on the issue.

He said that Nigeria would encourage and develop local manufacturing of medical equipment.

“All over the world, people are making mask locally because there is a short supply of masks. Those ones we got from Jack Ma have been divided to all the states.

“We call it starter pack and it contains masks and test kits. We have given them to states according to their needs. “Naturally, Lagos got more because it is the epicentre of the virus.

“We are trying to source more locally, but one thing about PPE is that if you don’t get it right, you may lose more lives,” he said.

Speaking on whether or not the two weeks lockdown directed by the government could be extended, the minister said it was dependent on the behaviour of Nigerians.

“If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease,” he said.