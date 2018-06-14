Nigeria moves to recover another $500m loot

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has said that Federal Government is negotiating to repatriate more funds looted by late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.Malami said after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja that in addition to the $322 million recovered from Switzerland, Nigeria would soon repatriate another $500 million which late Sani Abacha looted and locked up in other countries.

He disclosed that the monies would be repatriated from the UK, US, France and other countries.

“Nigeria has engaged other countries, including the UK, US, France and others in further negotiations relating to the repatriation of the funds.

“I am happy to report that we are almost concluding the processes relating to the repatriation of additional $500 million,” the Nation newspaper quoted Malami as saying.

The meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved N185.2 billion for the rehabilitation, repairs and reconstruction of 14 roads across the country.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, announced that the meeting also approved the Draft on Food Safety and Quality Bill as well as the Food Safety Institutional Reform Working Document for the country.