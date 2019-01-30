Nigeria moves up on Corruption Perception Index

Nigeria has improved on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2018, according to the global anti-corruption agency report.The latest report of the TI released on Tuesday showed that Nigeria moved up four places and ranked 144 out of the 180 countries that were surveyed last year.

This ranking represents an upward movement compared to the ranking of 148 in 2017.

Despite the improvement recorded in last year’s ranking, Nigeria’s score has remained the same for the two years at 27/100.

According to the TI report, Nigeria scored 28/100 and was ranked 136th in 2016.

Despite the claims by the Nigerian government that it had been fighting corruption since it came on board in 2015, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and some Nigerians believe that the anti-corruption campaign is a mere witch-hunt against perceived opponents of government.