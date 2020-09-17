International › APA

Nigeria moves up to 29th position in global FIFA ranking

Published on 17.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Nigeria has moved to the 29th position in the global ranking of FIFA for September, 2020 from its previous 31st position.According to the latest ranking released on Thursday by FIFA on its website, Nigeria garnered 1493 points during the period under review.

Nigeria is ranked third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia, who garnered 1555 and 1506 points respectively.

On the world ranking, Belgium occupies the top position with France, Brazil and England —- Portugal ranked second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

