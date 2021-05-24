Nigeria names Covid test violators

Nigerian health authorities have released the names of 90 travellers they claimed had skipped safety regulations introduced to prevent a further spread of Covid-19, APA learnt on Monday.The travellers in question had arrived in Nigeria over the past two weeks but allegedly avoided tests and other health safety measures, exposing the country to the dangers of coronavirus.

63 Nigerians and 27 non-Nigeria who arrived from India, turkey and Brazil between 8 May and 15 May are being sought for mandatory tests for coronavirus within 48 hours.

According to the Information ministry, Covid test violators may be punished by temporarily suspending their travel documents and work clearance certificates or prosecuting them for the offense.

Nigeria which incurred over 2, 500 death from Covid-19 since last year has 166,000 confirmed cases, one of the highest in West Africa.