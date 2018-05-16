Nigeria needs $363b to offset housing deficit – Expert

Nigeria needs $363 billion to meet current housing deficits in the country, the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Professor Charles Inyangete, has said.Inyangete made this known at a Facility Management forum in Abuja, on Tuesday night to mark the World Facility Management Day.

The event was organised by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and sponsored by Total Facility Management Limited.

He added that the country would also require US$11.3 billion to increase housing stock by 730,000 units annually.

This, he said, would go a long way to forestall the housing crisis in the country in the next couple of years,

He added that the country currently had a housing stock of 21 million units, adding that going by the current growth rate in Nigeria, there would be a significant housing deficit unless efforts are geared towards addressing the gap.

According to him, the country is faced with poor infrastructure not only in the area of inadequate housing, but also in access to electricity and internet facility and poor road network.

He noted that only 25 percent of the population has access to electricity; 51 percent of Nigerians have access to internet; while only 18 percent of Nigerian roads are paved.

“These poor infrastructures pose serious negative ramifications for the country.

“Specifically, the poor infrastructure facility is reducing national economic growth by two percent and business productivity by 40 percent,” he said.

To this end, he said facility managers had a crucial role to play in addressing these challenges.

He said that professionals were expected to enhance their contribution to the sustainable cities agenda and also develop tools for the purpose of monitoring the performance of facilities