Nigeria needs selfless, flawless leaders – Army chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that Nigeria is in dire need of leaders with charisma, selfless and flawless moral character.Buratai made the remark on Thursday in Abuja when he received Dr. Abubakar Sani, the author of a book written in his honour, “The Legend of Buratai’.

The book was presented to the public in Abuja on May 17, while the army chief was on operational visit to troops in the theatre of operation in the North East.

Buratai said many Nigerians had made their mark in the sand of time in different fields since independent in 1960.

He said the contributions of those Nigerians had provided the platform for others, including himself “to become what we are and also to achieve all we are able to achieve today”.

Buratai said that although the country is blessed with abundant natural and human resources and offer opportunities, “fortune favours only the best”.

He said that he was humbled that his modest contributions to nation building through the fight against insurgency and terrorism had been noted.

“It is for this reason that I am hoping that my own modest story will serve as an inspiration and encouragement to upcoming generations so that they can aspire to be anything Nigeria is blessed with.

“The idea to showcase me as a model and mentor to future leaders of Nigeria is novel and most encouraging,” he said.

Earlier, Sani said that he was motivated to write the book after his encounter with youths, especially students, who expressed the desire to join the military but needed role model.