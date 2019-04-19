Nigeria, Niger seal deal on human trafficking

Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and its Niger Republic counterpart have signed a pact to eliminate the menace in both countries.NAPTIP signed the agreement with Nigerien Agency Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (ANLTP/TIM) at a dinner event on Thursday in Abuja.

In a communique signed by heads of both agencies, Nigeria and Niger agreed to work together to stamp out the evil of human trafficking from both countries.

Ms. Julie Okah-Donli, Director General of NAPTIP, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while her Nigerien counterpart, Madame Goge Maimouna Gazbo, signed for her country.

According to the communiqué, the two agencies agreed on finalizing and signing of a memorandum of understanding on the collaboration and organisation of joint sensitisation across border communities of both countries.

They also agreed to establish a joint technical working group to work together in the area of investigation and training of counsellors and social workers on how to deal with trafficked victims amongst others.

Speaking at the event, the MAPTIP DG expressed confidence that the collaboration would achieve positive results.

“I believe that going forward, we have developed strategies for more successful approaches to stemming the tide of human trafficking from our countries.

“This strong collaboration and partnership by both countries in the fight against human trafficking promises to be very effective and mutually rewarding,” she said.

She thanked the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for facilitating the event.

The Nigerien anti trafficking boss, Maimouma Gazbo, also expressed confidence on the effectiveness of the partnership.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to both Okah-Donli and Maimouna Gazbo by the ICMPD, represented by Mrs. Moji Sodeinde.

The officials of the Nigerien anti human trafficking agency have been in Nigeria for the past one week to work out cooperation and collaboration terms with NAPTIP.