Nigeria: “No vaccine yet” for deadly Lassa fever

The perennial outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria will linger as the country has not acquired the vaccine against the deadly epidemic.Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, who unveiled the country’s preparedness to tackle Coronavirus (COVID19), however, said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some other global public health entities were working to develop an effective vaccine for Nigeria.

In 2017, the National Institute of Health awarded Tulane University in America, more than $12 million to test a promising drug against the Lassa fever virus.

The grant would also go into developing a vaccine based on a recently discovered key antibody target on the surface of the virus.

Local media reports quoted Mamora as saying that significant progress had been made in the identification of the most promising vaccine candidates for the prevention of Lassa fever.

“We are responding to Lassa fever outbreak. Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 16, we had 586 confirmed cases with 103 deaths from 26 states. Of the confirmed cases, 73 percent came from Edo,” he said.

He stated that the decline in the number of deaths from Lassa fever compared to previous years was an important outcome that testified to hard work from all relevant agencies.

“We will continue working with other government agencies, states and tertiary hospitals to protect the health of Nigerians.

“Public awareness is vital in the fight against infectious diseases. Lassa fever and COVID19 are threatening lives on this earth.

“Let us create awareness in our society,” he said.

The minister noted that the most important preventive methods against Lassa fever outbreak was the elimination of rodent habitats by improving sanitation, safe food storage and preparation, and clean water access.

According to him, the public must be taught on limiting consumption, or consuming only safely prepared bush meat, by careful use of gloves and thorough cooking.

The reports added that Mamora stated that in healthcare facilities, suspected cases required strict infection control precautions to prevent contact with blood, body fluids and contaminated surfaces around infected patients.

“Hand hygiene requires washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitiser between patients.

“When working within three feet of a patient, barrier personal protective equipment should include an impermeable long-sleeved gown, gloves that cover the sleeves, and a face mask with eye protection from splashes.

“Safe injection practices require use of disposable rather than reusable needles. Similar personal protective measures are needed for safe laboratory handling and safe mortuary services,” he said.