Nigeria opens May savings bonds offer

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) says that the May savings bonds’ offer of the Federal Government has opened for transactions.The DMO said in a circular on its website on Monday that the two-year bonds were being offered at 9.48 percent while the three-year bonds would be at 10.48 percent.

It added that the two-year bonds would be due in May 2020, while the three-year bonds would mature in May 2021.

According to the DMO, the maximum subscription was N50 million at N1, 000 per unit, which is subject to minimum subscription of N5, 000 in multiples of N1, 000.

The DMO explained that the bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Nigerian Government, with quarterly coupon payments to bondholders.

The Nigerian government has been issuing bonds and other monetary instruments to assist it in funding budget deficit.