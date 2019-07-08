Nigeria picks 24 cyclists for Africa Games

Published on 08.07.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

Nigeria is making adequate preparations for 12th African Games slated for Rabat, Morocco, in August with the selection of 24 cyclists.The cyclists are being camped in Gombe ahead of the games.

Dorcas Jonah, the Media Officer, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), said in Abuja on Monday, that the cyclists have arrived in Gombe after camping started on Saturday.

Jonah noted that Dayo Abulude, Secretary-General of CFN, had said the 24 cyclists, four coaches and two mechanics were part of the Africa Games camping in Gombe.

“The training will get the cyclists adequately prepared to ensure that good cyclists represented the country at the Games, Jonah said in a statement.

She said that Dayo, who is part of the team in Gombe, noted that Nigeria’s cyclists in camp included 12 males and 12 females.

The 24 cyclists are: Ajibade Quadri; Shamsudeen Alhassan; Akinrotimi Israel; Kurotimi Abaka; Godnews Edet; Azeez Mutiu; Smith Gabriel; and Eruwagha Sunday.

Others are Ishaku Jacob; Lawanson Kazeem; Igunbo Shadrack; Bakare Afis; Ukpeseraye Ese; Oven Rita; Odiase Glory; Tombrapa Gladys; and Durogbade Adejoke.

The rest are Marcus Rosemary; Okafor Happiness; Akaegbu Juliet; Ayuba Comfort; Ikerko Loveth; Oyewole Kate; and Dung Caroline.

According to Jonah, the four coaches in camp are Mohammed Bashir (Head coach), Wachukwa Joy, Kamoli Amao and Omeboh Joy.

The 12th African Games, expected to flag off from August 19, will be concluded on August 31.