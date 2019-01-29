Nigeria plans entrepreneur bank

Published on 29.01.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the country plans to establish an

Entrepreneur Bank to provide flexibility in the provision of facilities to businesses.Osinbajo disclosed this while fielding questions from a cross-section of women who

ply their trade in various fields at a programme tagged `Next Level Conversation’

on Monday in Abuja.

The women, who were mostly entrepreneurs, were drawn from the education,

environment, agriculture, real estate, hospitality among other sectors.

The vice president said that the issue of giving cheap loans to small businesses had

featured prominently in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Nigeria, he said, had been able to deal to some extent with small and micro businesses;

“we have TraderMoni, MarketMoni, FarmerMoni; which are basically very small credit

Schemes”.

“We are also looking at an Enterprise Bank or an Entrepreneur Bank, which is one of the

types of establishment we are looking at.

“We think there is a need for a bank that will be a bit more nimble about entrepreneurship;

a bank that has a bit more flexibility.

“That is why we are talking about Entrepreneur Bank; of course, we will need a bill in the

National Assembly; in the meantime, we think we can start with a bond to put a lot around

it without necessarily building another big bureaucracy,” he said.

Osinbajo said there was need to properly fund education as efforts were been made to

get the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to also fund the private sector.

He reiterated that the issue of funding education lied with the Federal, States and Local

Governments.

More so, the vice president said that the Federal Government would synergise with states

and local governments to curb multiple taxation, which had adverse effect on businesses.

The ministers of Women Affairs and Finance participated in the interaction.