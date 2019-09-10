Nigeria plans to inaugurate livestock plan

In a comprehensive move to stave incessant clashes between farmers and herders, Nigeria has resolved to inaugurate the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).The plan, which will be launched on September 10, 2019 by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will run from 2019-2028.

The initiative is in collaboration with the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the platform of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The implementation of the plan will be kick started in Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara state before it will be fine-tuned and extended to other states.

It is designed to strengthen and sustain the development of livestock and stop nomadic nature of breeders and stop clashes arising from the destruction of farms by cattle.

The plan would focus on modernising livestock production using a mix of nomadic breeding and ranching that would encompass dairy and meat processing.