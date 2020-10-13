Nigeria play 1-1 draw with Tunisia in int’l friendly

International › APA

Published on 13.10.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday played a 1-1 draw with their Tunisian counterparts in an international friendly match played at St. Veit an der Glan, Austria on Tuesday.Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal for the Super Eagles in the 21st minute of the first half.

Iheanacho failed to convert the penalty awarded to the Super Eagles when Ahmed Musa was brought down inside the 18-yard box by the Tunisian keeper, Mustapha Farouk in the 29th minute of the first half.

The pressure mounted by the Tunisians for an equalizer yielded paid off as Mohamed Drager fired a close range shot from a poor clearance of the ball by the Nigerian defenders for the Tunisian goal in the 44th minute of the first half.

The efforts made by the Tunisians to score a second goal were blocked by the Nigerian keeper Maduka Okoye. 

Similarly, Iheanacho’s header in the second half missed the target for his second goal after missing a penalty in the first half.

However, the Super Eagles attempts to score a second goal were frustrated by the Tunisian keeper Farouk and the defenders and the match ended in a draw.

The Super Eagles defeated the Tunisian team 1-0 during their last meeting at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The Super Eagles lost their first international friendly match with Algeria 1- 0 on Friday last week in Austria.

