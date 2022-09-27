International › AFP

Happening now

Nigeria Police Abuse Urges Sacking of Officers

Published on 27.09.2022 at 15h32 by JDC source BBC

sars
Nigerians Protesting- Archive image

A panel set up by Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission has recommended the dismissal and prosecution of a number of police officers for torture, extra-judicial killings and illegal detentions.

The committee, set up in the wake of mass street protests against police brutality in 2020, has not said how many officers it wants to be dismissed or prosecuted, but that this will be made public at a later date.


The panel headed by a senior judge, Sulaiman Galadima, has also ordered the payment of compensation to victims of police brutality.

Earlier this month, dozens of victims or their families had received similar compensations totalling about $700,000 (£649,000) – the first such payments since the national panel was set up.

The protests which took place nearly two years ago under the hashtag #EndSars were against a notorious police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or Sars.

They forced the authorities to disband the unit – created to fight violent crime including armed robberies and kidnappings.


Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top