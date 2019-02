One hundred and twenty persons involved in various electoral offences were arrested by the police during the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections across the country.The Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mbah, said on Wednesday in a live radio programme, “Police Diary” that 38 various Improvised Explosive device IED-making materials were equally recovered during the polls.

Mba said that the recovery of those weapons largely helped the police to control the security across the country during the elections.

He explained that the recovered IED-making materials were reasons explosions were not experienced anywhere in the South-West, South-South, South-East and North Central parts of Nigeria.

“That massive interception by Delta State Police Command actually helped us to nip in the bud, various dangerous things that could have occurred, probably we would have had a lot of problems on our hands during the elections; but thankfully that interception was made,” local media reports quoted Mba as saying.

According to Mba, investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances or individuals behind the development and that the police would ensure that all those who violated the electoral act are diligently prosecuted.