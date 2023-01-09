Nigeria Police arrest one suspected kidnapper in train station attack

The Nigeria police said that one of the suspected kidnappers had been arrested in the attack at a train station at the Igueben train station, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo state on Saturday.The police authorities said that the search for 32 missing passengers had been intensified.

The report by Nigeria’s Channel Television said that the Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, told a press briefing in Benin City on Sunday, that one out of the 32 persons who were attacked at the train station escaped from the kidnappers.

“After 32 persons were kidnapped, the Police, vigilante, and local hunters swung into action, combing the bushes around the vicinity. One of the kidnapped victims was able to escape.

“The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has visited the scene of the attack for on-the-spot assessment and was told that one of the suspects was arrested and he has been helping the police with investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the kidnapping gang.

“We congratulate the Police and other security agencies for their swiftness in attending to the security brief. We appreciate the local hunters and members of the Edo State Security Network as their collaboration assisted in this operation. This synergy led to the success recorded in a very short time.

“We hope this is the last time we will have such an attack on government infrastructure, especially train stations here in Edo State. Our security network was swift to react to the incident and we condole the families of victims.

“We will give necessary support to the security agencies, vigilantes and local hunters who are on the trail of these kidnappers,” the report quoted the State Commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, has confirmed the incident and stated that the assault which took place on Saturday evening, left many persons injured.

According to the Police, the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.

The police while noting that many of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, assured Nigerians that the operatives are on the trail of the abductors with an aim to rescue the kidnapped victims herded into the thickets.

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023, at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State, and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers, who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers, who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers, left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division and men, have visited the scene of the crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers,” the statement said.

It added bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.