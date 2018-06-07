Nigeria: Police arrest two more bank robbery suspects

The Nigeria Police have arrested two out of the three suspected thugs of Senate President Bukola Saraki mentioned by one of the gang leaders of the April 5, Offa bank robbery.The attack on six banks in Offa, in Kwara State led to the death of 33 persons, including nine policemen.

The police said on Wednesday that Saraki was still under investigation in spite of the opposition to the investigation by the National Assembly.

In an update, the police said the two men arrested were named by the overall gang leader, Ayoade Akinnibosun, during the parade of suspects on 3 June.

The newly arrested men were identified as Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri, also known as Captain and Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo a.k.a Jawando.

The third wanted person, Alhaji Dona is still at large. Gobiri is 47 years old, while Olododo is 53 years old.

According to the police, the two men, all from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have admitted to various crimes and criminalities that they had committed in Kwara Central Senatorial District under the guise of working as political thugs for the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

“They are currently under investigation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” the police spokesman, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, said.

The five gang leaders and 17 principal suspects, who the police said, admitted taking part in the Offa robbery on 5 April, were paraded on 3 June before the media.

They were all accused of robbing six banks and attacking the divisional police headquarters, killing 33 persons, including nine policemen.