Nigeria: Police invite Senate President over Offa robbery

Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki has been invited by the police in connection with the April 5 bloody robbery that took place in Offa in Kwara state.The Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement on Sunday that Saraki had been invited to appear before a police panel for interrogation.

He said that five out of the 22 suspects arrested over the bank robbery in Offa confessed having connection with Saraki.

At least 33 people were killed in the robbery.

“Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is being invited by the Nigeria Police Force to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegations levelled against him from the confessions of the Five (5) Gang Leaders,” Moshood said.

According to the statement, the suspects who named Saraki are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran.

“ … some of the other seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of 33 innocent persons, which includes (some pregnant women and nine (9) Police personnel).”

The arrested leaders of the robbery gang are reported to have made startling confessions.

The robbery led to the death of more than 30 persons, including policemen and loss of millions of naira.

According to a reliable source, a dismissed Corporal in the Nigeria Police, Mr. Micheal Adikwu, led the operation.

He was assisted by another leader, Mr. Kunle Ogunleye and one Abel and others.