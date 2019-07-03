Nigeria: Police order arrest of sex toy senator

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of the Senator Elisha Abbo and his orderly for allegedly attacking a sales girl in sex toy shop in Abuja.Investigations are currently ongoing at the Federal Capital Territory police command by an investigative team set up by the Police Force headquarters in Abuja.

The news of the attack went viral after a video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop was shared on the social media, an act which is said to have embarrassed the police authorities.

The police say they are doing everything within their powers to restore dignity to the force, following the conduct of the police orderly attached to the senator.

According to the police sources, the incident actually happened in a sex-toy shop in Abuja, where the senator had gone to make purchases.

The video, which has been circulating in the internet, shows the angry senator beating the sales girl and ordering his police orderly to take her away.

The Senate has on Wednesday debated the matter and set up a committee to investigate the 41-year-old senator from Adamawa north senatorial district.