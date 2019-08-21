Nigeria: Police re-arrest controversial, runaway kidnap suspect

The special squad of the Nigerian police has arrested suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, who was named in the clash between the police and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba State.The police reported on Tuesday that Wadume was arrested in the Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team.

He is presently being held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Some soldiers killed there police officers and one civilian in Taraba state and freed Wadume in an earlier arrest.

The incident caused a national stir, leading to the constitution of a joint military and police panel to probe the saga.

Reacting to the suspect’s arrest, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, commended the police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts.

He also thanked Nigerians for their support and empathy to the police and the families of the officers killed in Taraba State.