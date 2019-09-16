Nigeria pour in more power generation into electricity market

Nigeria has generated 8.951 million Megawatts-hour (MWh) into the electricity market in the first quarter of 2019.The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported in its first quarter report in Abuja on Monday.

According to the report, the total electric energy generated was 8.951, MWh, 0.8 percent higher than the level of generation during the fourth quarter of 2018.

“During the quarter, the industry recorded the peak generation of 5,375MW,” it said.

The generation is far from the estimated demand of 40,000MW.

“In spite of the decline in the available generation units in the first quarter, the total energy generation rose by 0.8 percent with 8.9 percent points increase in generation capacity utilisation.

“Arising from the reduction, in the constraints of insufficient gas supply, transmission and distribution networks, and water management at the hydro-power stations,” it said.

The commission said that the sector was still bedeviled by major technical and operational challenges and assured the nation that it was working with Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to resolve the problems.