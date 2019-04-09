Nigeria: Power firms release 3,522mw of electricity to national grid

The Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) in Nigeria have said that they released 3,522mw of electricity into the national grid on April 7.According to the daily energy report released on Monday in Abuja by the power companies, the electricity released comprised gas-fired and hydro stations and it was down by 657.07mw from the figure released on Saturday.

The report said that 202.70mw was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure while 1,771mw was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

Local media reports said that the GenCos stated that 100mw was dropped due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure while 2,369.30mw were dropped due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report added that 150mwa was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report also revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.1 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

The report, however, showed that the peak generation attained on the day was 4,190mw.