Nigeria: Power generation down to 1087mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that gas pipeline rupture on June 15 is responsible for the drop in power generation and the blackout being experienced in many parts of the country.Explaining the development in power generation in the country, the TCN said in a statement on Sunday that the technical issues at the Shell gas wells the following day was also another problem to be resolved.

The company explained that power generation has dropped to 1087.6 megawatts and that the acute shortage of power has compelled it to embark on load shedding nationwide in order to maintain the stability of the national grid.

According to TCN, six thermal power generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have been shut due to the gas pipeline incident.

It said that the affected power stations included the Ihovbor, Azura, Omotosho Gas, Geregu Gas, Olorunsogo Gas, Sapele and the Egbin Power Station, which had managed to generate 60 megawatts only on each of its units, losing a total of 211 megawatts.

It added that Afam VI power station was shut down so that Shell Oil Company can resolve its gas and technical issues to enable it to commence gas supply to Afam VI power station.

“With a total loss of 1,087.6 megawatts into the grid, the transmission system has become quite fragile and that TCN is working hard to avert a collapse of the system by engaging in load-shedding,” the statement said.

The NGC assured that it was making efforts to ensure that the gas pipeline issues were resolved in order to restore normal gas supply to the affected power generating stations to enable them to generate into the grid.