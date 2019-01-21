Nigeria: Presidency rejects Obasanjo’s claims of poor governance issues

The Presidency in Nigeria has rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari.Reacting to Obasanjo’s claims of poor governance issues in the country, the Presidency said on Sunday in Abuja that the 90-year-old former president was partisan in next month’s election and supporting opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who he had savaged in a book and dubbed a ‘corrupt man’. The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, wished Obasanjo regarded Obasanjo’s attack against Buhari as puerile and the “the last push by desperate politicians, who can’t handle the President (Buhari) politically and have resorted to subterfuge”.

“This language of his 16-page letter, likening President Buhari to General Sani Abacha, a man he dreaded and the one who jailed him under military laws is most unfitting from a former President of Nigeria,” the report by the Nigerian Television Authority quoted Garba as saying.

According to Garba, the claim that President Buhari has put in place rigging machinery is both outlandish and outrageous.

“We are unable to get the words to describe a 90-year old liar, except to say that by the publication of this tissue of lies against the President, he Obasanjo, not the President will fall from everyone’s esteem,” he said.

He recalled since Chief Obasanjo left office in 1979, he never let every succeeding leader of the country function freely, and this included the one he personally handpicked against all known rules drawn up by the party that put him in the office of the President.

Garba, however, said that “the elections starting in February will be free and fair as promised the nation and the international community by President Buhari”.